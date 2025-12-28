New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Sarojini Vihar.

After the event, Chahal told ANI that locals have pledged to plant trees.

"The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative has become a movement, a campaign. Our NDMC has taken on this challenge, and every Sunday, we plant a tree in different areas... Today, we are in the Sarojini Nagar area of NDMC. The residents here are happily planting a tree in their mother's name and pledging to continue planting trees...," Chahal told ANI.

He also outlined measures to curb pollution in the national capital, including the" installation of anti-smoke guns on many rooftops."

"To reduce pollution, NDMC has taken many measures. We have installed anti-smoke guns on many rooftops. We have deployed tree washing, mechanised sweeping, and night sweeping... If burning occurs anywhere, we issue strict fines..."

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was launched by PM Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The initiative combines environmental responsibility with a tribute to mothers.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital remains hazardous, affecting people's health. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday reached 391, entering the severe category, with some regions exceeding 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life as Delhi residents faced the morning chill. (ANI)

