New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday and discussed the state's development and the recent flood situation affecting farmers.

After meeting the Prime Minister, Shinde said the Prime Minister assured continued central support and reviewed progress on projects launched over the past three years.

"It was a visit on the occasion of Diwali, and I'm thankful that he took time out for me. During the meeting, we discussed the development of Maharashtra. PM discussed the progress made over the past three years, including projects he had inaugurated. He was concerned about the flood situation affecting farmers in Maharashtra, with assurances of continued central government support...," he said.

Shinde also expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects in Bihar, citing PM Modi's "tireless work" for the state's development and the public's trust in the alliance.

"As far as Bihar is concerned, NDA will win, because Prime Minister Modi has worked tirelessly for the state's development. The central and state governments continue to work together, and the public trusts the NDA to deliver on that promise," the Shiv Sena chief said.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM also posted on X about his visit to PM Modi.

"Paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the country's popular Prime Minister, the honorable @narendramodi ji, in New Delhi today and extended Diwali and New Year greetings," he said.

"Presented Honorable Modi ji with a shawl, a bouquet of flowers, and a statue of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. During this time, there was a positive discussion on various topics. All component parties in the NDA are parties united by ideology, and he expressed the expectation that this front should remain as strong as ever. Modi ji also extended Diwali greetings to me and my family," Eknath Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Bihar on October 30 to attend two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra, said BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi visited Samastipur and Begusarai and addressed two rallies in the poll-bound state.

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

