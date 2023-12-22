Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 22 (PTI) A fast-track POCSO court on Friday sentenced a 63-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl at a village here earlier in the year.

The special court, Kendrapara, also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to undergo another six months in jail.

Pronouncing the verdict, POCSO judge Pranati Pattanaik convicted Prahallad Behera for raping the 10-year-old girl.

He was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the IPC.

