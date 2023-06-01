New Delhi, Jun 1: A 62-year-old man has died after allegedly falling through a window of a building in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, a PCR call was received informing police that the caller's uncle, who was mentally disturbed, has fallen through a window on the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said. Delhi: Elderly Man Dies as Toilet Roof Falls on Him in Karawal Nagar Area.

The person, identified as O P Saxena, was found on a lane of the Ras Vihar society just below his flat. He was taken to LBS hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said. UP Shocker: Labourer Killed, One Injured As Roof of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Sultanpur.

Proceedings under CrPC section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) have been initiated and the body has been kept in a mortuary. The man was an advocate by profession, police added.

