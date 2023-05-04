New Delhi, May 4: A 70-year-old man died after toilet roof fell over him in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Roshan Lal, a resident of Shiv Vihar. UP Shocker: Labourer Killed, One Injured As Roof of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Sultanpur.

A senior police official said that a PCR call was received at 11:05 a.m. regarding falling of roof following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the spot.

On spot, it was found that the front ledge (chajja) of a house had fallen over a bathroom built in the front portion of the house. Rajasthan Shocker: 2 Die After Falling From Roof of 4-Storey Building in Jaipur.

"Roshan Lal, who was using the toilet at the time of the incident, died on the spot," said the official, adding that a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

