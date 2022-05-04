Phagwara, May 4 (PTI) An elderly man was found murdered in his shop here on Wednesday, said police.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Harinderpal Singh Parmar identified the victim as Krishan Kumar Bhalla (70), owner of Bhalla Spare Parts shop on local railway road.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Issues Fresh Notice to Vivek Agnihotri, Others on 2018 Suo Motu Contempt Case.

The sharp-edged weapons seemed to have been used in committing the crime, he said, adding the motive of the murder was being ascertained.

Though a mobile phone of the victim was missing, it could not yet be known if anything else was taken away from the shop by the killers, the SP said.

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

“We are screening footage of CCTV cameras,” he said.

A case of murder was registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)