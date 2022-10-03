New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A 80-year-old woman sustained injuries after a man allegedly attacked her with a knife and robbed her gold ornaments, police said on Monday.

The woman lived alone at her home, they said, adding that the accused had visited her on several occasions earlier and knew her.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Shahdara's GTB Enclave area, police said.

According to police, the man named Gopi came to the woman's house and asked her for water.

After giving him water, she asked him to leave as she had to go to a temple, police said.

"Suddenly, Gopi took out a knife and attacked her. He inflicted injuries to the woman on her wrist and superficial injury on neck. He then ran away with the jewellery she was wearing including her gold chain, gold bangles and her earrings," a senior police officer said.

A case of robbery has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he said.

The injured woman was treated at the GTB Hospital and is out of danger, he added.

