New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) introduced three new initiatives on Thursday aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls.

These measures are in line with the initiatives as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Gyanesh Kumar, during the Conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi in March this year, as per an ECI release.

According to the release, the poll body has decided to electronically integrate death registration data with the electoral database, ensuring the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) receive timely information about registered deaths.

"The Commission will now obtain death registration data electronically from the Registrar General of India in line with Rule 9 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and Section 3(5)(b) of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 (as amended in 2023). This will also enable Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to re-verify the information through field visits, without waiting for a formal request under Form 7," it said.

ECI is set to redesign Voter Information Slips to make them more user-friendly and informative.

"The serial number and part number of the voter will now be displayed more prominently, with increased font size, making it easier for voters to identify their polling station and for polling officials to locate their names in the electoral roll efficiently," the ECI said.

ECI has also directed that all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) be issued standard photo identity cards to ensure that citizens can recognise and interact confidently with BLOs during voter verification and registration drives.

"The Commission has also directed that all BLOs, who are appointed by the EROs under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, be issued standard photo identity cards to ensure that citizens can recognise and interact confidently with BLOs during voter verification and registration drives. As the first interface between the voters and the ECI in performing election-related duties, it is important that BLOs are easily identifiable to the public while conducting house-to-house visits," it added.

