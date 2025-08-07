New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) notified the schedule for the election of the Vice President of India. The poll, if contested, will be held between 10 AM and 5 PM on September 9 at the First Floor of the Parliament House, a press note said.

According to the press note by ECI, the place of delivering nomination papers to the RO/ARO is the Office of the RO, Room No. RS-28, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi.

The nomination papers can be filed between 11 AM and 3 PM on any day before August 21.

"Date and Time of delivering nomination papers: 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. on any day (other than a public holiday) not later than 21.08.2025. Security Deposit: Rs 15,000, to be deposited either in cash with the RO or in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury," the press note read.

Documents required with the nomination paper include a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the electoral roll for the Parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector and a receipt of the security deposit.

"Place of scrutiny of nomination papers: Room No. F-100, Sangoshthi-2, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi. Date and time of scrutiny of nomination papers: 22.08.2025 at 11 AM," the notification said.

ECI stated, "In case the election is contested, the poll shall be taken between the hours of 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. on 09.09.2025, at Room No. F-101, Vasudha, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi, as per the Commission's Notifications dated 07.08.2025."

Earlier on August 1, the Election Commission announced that the polling to elect the Vice President of India will be held on September 9 and the counting will also take place on the same day.

The last day for filing nominations for the Vice Presidential post is August 21. The candidature can be withdrawn till August 25.

The post of Vice President was left vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Parliament Session on July 21, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution," Dhankhar's resignation letter read. (ANI)

