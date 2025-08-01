The Election Commission (ECI) on Friday, August 1, announced the schedule for the election of the next Vice President of India. As per the schedule, the last date for nominations is August 21, while the date of polling is September 9. Accordingly, the notification for the vice presidential election will be issued on August 7, and the last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21. The results of the election will be announced on the polling day itself, the Election Commission said. The election was necessitated after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 22. Vice President Election 2025: EC Publishes Booklet for Public Awareness on Vice Presidential Poll.

Vice President Election 2025 Schedule

Election Commission of India announces schedule for the election of Vice President of India Last date for nominations-August 21, 2025 Date of poll (if necessary)- September 9, 2025 pic.twitter.com/Ct6u3A9KpR — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

