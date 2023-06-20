New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Tuesday published the draft proposal for delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies for Assam, said a statement by ECI.

The last delimitation exercise in Assam took place back in 1976 while the current exercise is based on the 2001 Census data, added the statement.

"The number of seats in the Legislative Assembly and the House of People in the State of Assam has been retained as 126 and 14 respectively", said the ECI in its press note.

"19 seats in the Legislative Assembly are proposed to be allocated for Scheduled Tribes out of 126 seats, while 2 seats are proposed to be allocated for Scheduled Tribes out of 14 seats in House of People allocated to the State of Assam. Similarly, 09 seats in the Legislative Assembly are proposed to be allocated for Scheduled Castes, while 1 seat is proposed to be allocated for Scheduled Castes in House of People," it further read.

Scheduled Caste assembly seats have increased from 8 to 9 and ST assembly seats have increased from 16 to 19.

"The draft proposal has been prepared based on administrative units i.e., Development block, Panchayats (VCDC in BTAD) and villages in rural areas and Municipal Boards, wards in urban areas", the ECI said.

"The Commission comprising of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel is slated to visit Assam again in July 2023 for a public hearing on the draft proposal, the ECI said.

Meanwhile, individuals and organizations have been asked to submit their suggestions and objections regarding the proposed delimitation before July 11, 2023. (ANI)

