New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Three election observers were removed from their duties by the Election Commission for 'misconduct and violations' in the states of Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Madhya Pradesh, sources told ANI on Friday.

Sources said that IAS officer Laltinkhuma Franklin has been removed from the post of General Observer in Chhattisgarh's Dantewara Assembly Constituency and has been replaced by IAS officer Anurag Patel.

Udaya Narayan Das, who was deployed in Madhya Pradesh as General Observer in Seoni Malwa and Hoshangabad Assembly, has been removed and IAS officer R Girish has been deployed as his replacement.

According to sources, the Election Commission has removed IRS officer Gaurav Awasthi, who was deployed as an expenditure observer at Lunglei District in Mizoram.

The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17.

Meanwhile, Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent in the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

On November 17, voters in Madhya Pradesh will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies in the state. (ANI)

