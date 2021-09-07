Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Recharge centres will be opened across the state in the near future as more and more electric vehicles are coming up, Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Drunk Duo Eat Venomous Snake in Korba, Hospitalised.

"As more electric vehicles are coming up, electricity recharge centres will be opened all over the state. We have given responsibility to various Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) to open recharge centres at the district centres and tourist centres," Kumar told reporters at the BJP state headquarters Jagannath Bhavan here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Dr Reddy’s Starts Supply of Sputnik V in India.

Speaking about the energy demand by farmers, he said there was a demand for continuous seven-hour power supply to agricultural pumps.

In this regard, more than 60 sub-stations will be built in 100 days by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) to enable continuous electricity supply for agricultural pumps.

The minister said he has drawn a 100 days programme to provide electricity to households in the rural areas where there is no access to electricity. This will be implemented under the 'Belaku' project (Light), as per the wish of the chief minister.

Kumar said his department will also set up 'Transformer Bank' to change the defective transformers. This bank will be used to replace the damaged transformers in just 24 hours.

The minister who also holds Kannada and Culture portfolio said the trend to apply for the Rajyotsava Award should be discourage so that the tradition of identifying the achievers across the state should start.

Kumar also explained the plans to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of India's independence by telling the people of the state about the contribution of Karnataka, its villages and people in the freedom struggle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)