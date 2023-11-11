Hassan (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): A stampede-like situation ensued at Hasanamba Temple in Karnataka's Hassan on Friday afternoon after a few people reportedly experienced an electric shock due to the snapping of an electric cable, police said.

Officials reported several injuries in the incident, with three persons requiring hospitalization.

"Around 1.30 pm, there was an electric shock due to a broken electric cable. People panicked and started rushing," Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujitha said while speaking to ANI.

SP Sujitha further stated, "KEB (Karnataka Electricity Board) and HESCOM (Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited) officials were called, and the cable was attended to."

"Three persons were injured in the incident and were sent to the hospital. Their condition is said to be out of danger," he added.

Regarding the reason behind the stampede-like situation, SP Sujitha explained, "There is limited time for darshan, that is why the crowd is more. We have arranged everything properly now."

A large number of people gathered at the Hasanamba temple for darshan, as the temple opens only for 12 days a year. (ANI)

