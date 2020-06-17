India News | Elephant Dies in West Bengal After Coming Contact with Live Wire
Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, "illegally" connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said.
The 40-year old adult 'makhna' (male elephant without tusk) was passing by the area when it came in contact with the live wire, the official said.
Also Read | Noida: 23-Year-Old COVID-19 Suspect Commits Suicide by Jumping From Seventh Floor of Hospital Building.
The owner of the land has been arrested for laying the wire in such a manner, he said.
The elephant's carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Wait For Minimum Wage Hike, DA and DR Increment Turns Longer For Central Government Employees.
The incident comes close on the heels of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest in Kerala, after she ate a pineapple filled with powerful crackers that exploded in her mouth.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)