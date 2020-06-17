India News | Elephant Dies in West Bengal After Coming Contact with Live Wire

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, "illegally" connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said.

The 40-year old adult 'makhna' (male elephant without tusk) was passing by the area when it came in contact with the live wire, the official said.

The owner of the land has been arrested for laying the wire in such a manner, he said.

The elephant's carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident comes close on the heels of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Silent Valley Forest in Kerala, after she ate a pineapple filled with powerful crackers that exploded in her mouth.

