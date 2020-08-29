Umaria (MP), Aug 29 (PTI) A female elephant died of electrocution in Panpadha sanctuary of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day when the tusker came in contact with a high-voltage electricity line passing through Gangital beat, forest sub- divisional officer (SDO) Anil Kumar Shukla said.

The pachyderm was a part of a herd that was passing by the banks of a pond when the incident occurred, he said.

Power lines are at a low height here and the power company has already been intimated about this, he added.

The elephant's remains were cremated as per norms. PTI

