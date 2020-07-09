Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) An elephant was found dead near a village adjoining the Buxa Tiger Reserve in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Thursday, a forest official said.

The carcass of a "sub-adult" male elephant aged around four was found in a paddy field near Garo Busty village in Rajabhatkhawa area, he said.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission | 637 International Flights Already Been Scheduled Under Phase 4, Says MEA: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

It could have either died due to electrocution or could have eaten any poisonous food or could have been struck by lightning as there was a thunderstorm in the area on Wednesday night, the official said.

"We have sent the elephant's carcass for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of its death," he said.

Also Read | Vivo X50 Series 5G Smartphones to Be Launched in India Soon.

With this, at least three elephants have died in various parts of Alipurduar district, including two near the Buxa Tiger Reserve, since mid-June, the official said.

The forest department will look into the circumstances causing the death of three pachyderms in such a short period, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)