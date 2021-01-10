Korba, Jan 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, a forest official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Parvatipur village under Pratappur forest range when Ramdhari, a native of Semrakhurd, was returning from his relative's place, JR Bhagat, Divisional Forest Officer of Surajpur said.

"Ramdhari's daughter and her father-in-law managed to escape. The body was retrieved this morning as the jumbo was roaming close to the spot till late in the night," he said.

Surajpur, a neighbouring district of Korba, is located around 350 kilometres away from capital Raipur.

The kin of the victim was given immediate aid of Rs 25,000 and the remaining 5.75 lakh will be given on completion of formalities, he said.

