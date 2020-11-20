Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI): A female elephant that fell into a deep well in an agricultural field here in the Panchapalli Village of Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district was finally rescued on Friday after a 16-hour long rescue operation by the fire department.

The well is known to be 100 feet deep and belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam.

Also Read | Redmi Note 9 5G Series to Be Launched on November 26, 2020; Check Prices, Features & Other Details Here.

As per the Dharmapuri Fire Department, Venkatachalam had heard an Elephant's trumpet and looked for it. He had looked inside the well while looking for the elephant and immediately called the department for help.

A team of forest officials rushed to the spot yesterday and have successfully rescued the elephant using two cranes.

Also Read | CBI Has Become ‘Pan Shop’ Under BJP Government, Says Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh.

A team of veterinary doctors and activists were also present at the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)