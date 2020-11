Mumbai, November 20: While welcoming the Supreme Court's ruling that the state government's nod is mandatory for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe in its jurisdiction, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh has said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become like a 'pan shop' under the BJP government at the Centre.

"Under the BJP government, the CBI has become like a 'paan patti ki dukaan' ('pan shop'). It goes anywhere and books anyone, particularly in non-BJP ruled states. It took action against chief ministers and ministers. We welcome the court's ruling," Sheikh told ANI on Thursday.

Also Read | Love Jihad Law: Yogi Aditynath-Led UP Govt to Soon Bring Strict Law Against ‘Love Jihad’ in State.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court held that the consent of the state government is mandatory for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in its jurisdiction and the Central government cannot extend the agency's jurisdiction to any state without permission of states.

While deciding petitions by the accused in a corruption case in Uttar Pradesh, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the investigation cannot be conducted without states' nod.

Also Read | Tungabhadra Pushkaram 2020 Begins Today; Watch Live Streaming of the Beginning of the 12-Day River Festival on TV9 Telugu.

The observation of the Apex Court becomes significant as recently the state governments of Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh withdrew their "general consent" to the CBI probe in their states.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)