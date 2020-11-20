Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 5G series smartphones will be officially launched on November 26, 2020. The company released the poster on its official Weibo account that looks like the Note 9 Pro 5G handset. The online launch event will commence at 8 pm local time in China. The poster also reveals the smartphone in two shades - Purple & Aqua. The device was also spotted on Geekbench a couple of days ago that revealed its processor. Redmi Note 9 5G Series Likely to Be Launched on November 24, 2020: Report.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is likely to sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. The device could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone might get a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 108MP main shooter, other three cameras of the phone are unknown as of now. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for clicking selfies & video calls.

The handset might come packed with a 4,820mAh battery with 33W rapid charging technology. On the other hand, Redmi Note 9 5G could flaunt a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display & may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The Note 9 5G smartphone is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging facility. For photography, the handset might feature triple rear cameras flaunting a 48MP main camera & a 13MP front shooter. The Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to arrive in other countries as Redmi Note 9T. Pricing & other details of the Redmi Note 9 5G series will be revealed during its launch event.

