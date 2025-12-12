New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that her government is working on multiple fronts to effectively and sustainably control pollution in the capital. She stated that eliminating dust pollution is among the government's top priorities. To achieve this goal, wall-to-wall roads are being constructed across Delhi at an 'accelerated' pace.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Gupta said that to ensure there are no hurdles in road construction, MLAs have been provided with substantial funds amounting to several crores. She emphasised that pollution control cannot be achieved through government efforts alone; active public participation is equally important. Citizens must understand their role in reducing dust and smoke and act accordingly.

The Chief Minister shared this information during her visit to the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency today, where she inaugurated and inspected several key projects, including road construction, drain repairs, sewer line installation, high-mast lights, park redevelopment, and other civic facilities.

CM Rekha Gupta noted that flying dust is a major contributor to pollution in Delhi; therefore, wall-to-wall roads are an effective solution for ensuring long-term dust control along road edges. She instructed MLAs to ensure that all new construction or repair works adhere strictly to the wall-to-wall road model. She also clarified that if additional funds are required for this work, they will be provided immediately.

The Delhi Chief Minister criticised previous governments for failing to develop a serious plan to tackle pollution and for insufficient attention to road development. She said that previous administrations neither ensured proper road width nor took dust control seriously. "Their efforts remained confined to rhetoric and advertisements, the consequences of which Delhi is facing today," CM Gupta said, as per the release.

The Chief Minister stated that her government is committed to finding a permanent solution to pollution. A sufficient budget has been allocated, and concrete steps are being taken in line with expert advice.

The Chief Minister added that even small interventions are proving highly effective in controlling pollution. "Night patrolling guards are being provided with electric heaters to prevent burning wood or waste during winter. Additionally, the government has initiated a program to provide electric or gas-powered irons to press workers," she highlighted.

During today's visit to Shalimar Bagh, the Chief Minister inaugurated RMC construction works for drains and lanes in BH East. She then launched multiple projects, including installing a new water pipeline in CC Block, constructing RMC roads and drains, developing parks, and installing new CCTV cameras. She inspected the Senior Citizen Building and instructed officials to ensure all pending works are completed within the stipulated timeline.

CM Gupta also inaugurated several development works in Sahipur Village, including the construction of a boundary wall around the johad, installation of a new sewer line, and other civic improvements. She said that the all-round development of the capital's rural areas is a key priority for the Delhi Government.

Following this, the Chief Minister launched projects in the BK-1 and BK-2 Blocks, including the construction of new lanes and drains, a new sewer line, high-mast lights, park redevelopment, inspection of the swimming pool area, and road and drain construction in the police colony. She also inaugurated new facilities in the park, such as a gym, a play station, and solar lights.

The Chief Minister said that development works across all parts of Delhi are progressing rapidly through MLAs. "Building a 'Viksit Delhi' is the government's clear objective, and it is making consistent efforts in this direction," she said. (ANI)

