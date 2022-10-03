Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said that an 'emerging technology design centre' at a cost of Rs 150 crores would be set up at Belgavi.

"The applications have been already invited with regard to setting up of the tech design centre," Narayan said according to a press release by the state Ministry of Higher Education, IT and BT.

He was speaking at the 'Beyond Bengaluru' conclave 'Techcelaration', held here on Monday.

He also assured that he would consult with Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai about speedy development of special investment regions (SIR) across the state.

Narayan stated that the steps will be taken to establish India's first electric vehicle cluster, start-up grid and a techpark with a seating capacity of 20,000 employees in the Hubballi-Dharawada- Belagavi cluster.

"To promote setting up of industries in the cluster Rs 25 crore has been provided to the Hubli cluster seed fund," the minister informed.

The IITs and IIIT which are being set up at Dharwada will play a game-changer role in the economic, industrial and educational growth of the North Karnataka region, in a couple of years to come, he opined.

Further, the comprehensive development of VTU head-quartered at Belagavi has also been taken up and eventually all these would result in the development of the region, he claimed.

Under the 'Karnataka startup hub' initiative, world-class infrastructure will be provided for 5,000 startups. At present, 400 startups have been provided help and by the end of the year another 400 startups will be assisted, Narayan told.

Plug and play facility would be set up in an area of l10,000 square feet under PPP model to promote engineering and manufacturing, he said.

In addition to the 3 centres of excellence set up recently, 2 more such centres will be set up to enable providing training, promote research and entrepreneurship, Narayan explained.

If the state wants to achieve its target of contributing significantly in India becoming a robust digital economy, the regions beyond Bengaluru should be able to contribute at least 30 per cent in the years to come, he opined.

Former Chief Minister Jagdish Shekhar, said, "The entrepreneurs should be ensured of encouragement and motivation at the ground level."

Union Minister Prallhada Joshi stated that measures will be taken to increase the direct flight facility from Hubli to New Delhi.

He also informed that positive developments are taking place pertaining to Hubli- Ankola rail project.

Electrification of Hubballi- Bengaluru rail track will be completed by coming December and the union government has approved to run a Vande Bharat express between Hubli and Bangalore, he informed.

Minister Shankara Munenakopa, MLA Aravind Bellad, MLC Sankanura, KDEM Chairperson BV Naidu, CEO Sanjeev Gupta, IT Department Principle Secretary Dr EV Ramana Reddy, IT Director Meena Nagaraj, Ravindra krishnappa (venture capitalist), Bhaskar Varma of NASSCOM, Jitendra Chadda, Lingaraj Sahukar (Kyndryl India Head), Umakant Soni were among those who attended. (ANI)

