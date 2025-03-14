Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (PTI) Employers of shops and commercial establishments in Kerala should provide basic facilities such as seating and umbrellas during adverse weather conditions for their security staff.

State Labour Minister V Sivankutty has directed officials to ensure that employers comply with the instructions outlined in the Labour Department's circular on this matter.

Employers have also been asked to provide drinking water and other essential facilities to security personnel, a release from the state Labour Commissionerate said on Friday.

The Labour Department issued the circular following reports that security staff working in hotels and restaurants along national and state highways often endure long hours under the sun.

According to the circular, employers must provide employees working in hot and harsh conditions with day-night reflective coats, hats, umbrellas, drinking water, and safety glasses that meet safety standards.

District Labour Officers must ensure compliance with these instructions. Squads will be formed under their supervision to conduct inspections, the release stated.

Additionally, the Labour Minister has instructed officials to ensure that all such establishments are registered under the wage security scheme, it added.

