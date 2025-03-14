Mumbai, March 14: The holy month of Ramzan began in India on March 2 with the first fast (Roza) observed on the same day. Tomorrow, March 15, Muslims will observe the 14th fast or Roza of Ramadan 2025. During Ramzan, it is mandatory for all Muslims who are adults and healthy to observe fast. Fasting in Ramzan begins with Muslims having a pre-dawn meal called Sehri or Suhoor and ends with the Iftar meal at sunset. Scroll below to know Sehri time and Iftar time for the 14th Roza in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Ramzan, also known as Ramadan (Ramazan), is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslim adults begin their Ramzan fast with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal consumed early in the morning before the Fajar prayer. Post Sehri, Muslim adults do not eat any type of food or consume any kind of liquid including water during the day. After observing Ramzan fast (Roza), members of the Muslim community who are fasting, break their fast with Iftar, an evening meal consumed at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer that is performed at sunset. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:33 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:58 AM

Iftar Time 6:17 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:30 AM

Iftar Time 5:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:29 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:30 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:16 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:44 AM

Iftar Time 6:00 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:15 AM

Iftar Time 5:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:33 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:11 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 15 (14th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:13 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

The Ramzan 2025 calendar above shows the Sehri and Iftar timings for Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and other cities across the country. While observing fast (Roza) is mandatory during Ramzan, those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic, or elderly are exempted from fasting. Although Ramzan is believed to be a festival, it is, in fact, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

The Muslim community considers Ramzan (Ramadan) a holy month. It is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during this period. When Ramadan concludes, Muslims in India and across the globe celebrate Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr. It is one of the two biggest festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

