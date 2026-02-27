What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted Exercise Vayushakti-26 at Pokhran Field Firing Range, Jaisalmer, demonstrating its formidable combat readiness, operational synergy and technological prowess across the full spectrum of air operations.

According to an official release from Ministry of Defence, the President Droupadi Murmu graced the Fire Power Demonstration as the Chief Guest, accompanied by esteemed dignitaries including the Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Culture and Tourism GS Shekhawat, Chief Information Commissioner Raj Kumar Goyal, Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Commanders-in-Chief of Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, Senior Officers of the three Services, Officers of the Centre and State Governments, DPSUS, Former Air Chiefs, Esteemed Veterans, Defence Attaches from friendly foreign countries, Indian and International media and School children.

The exercise showcased IAF's capability to execute complex, integrated air operations within a dynamic and realistic battlefield environment. Earlier in the day, the President also undertook a sortie in the indigenously developed LCH Prachand, reflecting India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

For the first time, Exercise Vayushakti was executed along a defined operational storyline, transforming into a simulated live combat theatre. The exercise seamlessly integrated offensive air strikes, air defence operations. special forces missions and humanitarian assistance, highlighting IAF's role as a multi-domain, integrated force and the nation's first responder, a release said.

The exercise commenced with the National Song and the National Anthem, accompanied by a ceremonial flypast of Chetak helicopters carrying the National Flag, Air Force Ensign and Operation Sindoor Flag. This was followed by a precisely timed sonic boom by a Rafale fighter, setting the stage for high-intensity combat missions.

Over 130 aircraft participated in a day and night exercise, including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Mi-17, C-130J, C-295, C-17, the indigenous Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand. Fighter aircraft executed precision strikes on simulated enemy targets using advanced air-to-ground weapons, including precision-guided munitions and long-range strike capabilities, underscoring IAF's ability to deliver decisive firepower with accuracy, a release stated.

Air defence capabilities were demonstrated through coordinated engagements involving airborne platforms and ground-based systems such as Akash and Spyder missile systems, supported by Army air defence assets, like L-70 and M-777, reflecting seamless jointmanship between air and ground forces.

As per a release, special operations and humanitarian assistance missions formed a key component of the exercise. As dusk fell, Garud Special Forces, along with Para SF elements, were inserted by Mi-17 helicopters to conduct simulated urban intervention and hostage rescue operations. This was followed by assault landings and evacuation by C-130 and C-295 aircraft from Advanced Landing Ground, reaffirming IAF's critical role in rapid response and casualty evacuation.

The night phase of exercise showcased integrated air defence and air-landed operations, followed by precision night strikes by multiple fighter platforms, demonstrating IAF's capability to dominate the battlespace round-the-clock. The exercise concluded with a symbolic ceasefire fly-past by a C-17 aircraft, followed by a drone display celebrating the IAF's legacy and achievements.

Guided by its core values of "Achook, Abhedya aur Sateek", Exercise Vayushakti-26 validated IAF's operational doctrine, joint integration and technological capabilities, reaffirming its role as a key enabler of India's comprehensive national power and strategic deterrence, a release added. (ANI)

