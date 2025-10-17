Adilabad (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI): In a pioneering effort to restore livelihoods and combat environmental degradation, the Green India Challenge (GIC), a nationwide environmental movement founded by former Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, has launched a pilot bamboo plantation project spanning 5 acres in Mullalagutta 2 village, Adilabad Rural Mandal, Adilabad district.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to address the acute bamboo shortage faced by the Kolam (Kollam) tribes, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Telangana, whose traditional livelihoods and craftsmanship rely heavily on bamboo.

For generations, the Kolam community has skillfully used bamboo to craft mats, baskets, fences, and ritual items--products that are integral to their economy and cultural heritage. However, stringent forest conservation rules have restricted access to natural bamboo resources, forcing tribal families to trek even as far as 10 kilometers daily to gather limited bamboo culms. This has pushed over 6,000 Kolam families in Adilabad into economic distress and dependence on exploitative middlemen.

Stepping in, Joginpally Santosh Kumar (fondly known as Santosh Anna) has spearheaded the pilot plantation. The site--5 acres of land generously donated by local philanthropist Tekam Rao Ji Patel -will serve as a bamboo nursery and cultivation hub for the Kolam community.

A hallmark of GIC's legacy is carrying out record-breaking afforestation drives--including its entries in the Limca Book of Records and Guinness World Records--marking a strategic shift toward community-centered ecological restoration.

Currently, 50% of the plantation work has been completed, featuring bamboo species carefully selected to suit the region's soil and climate conditions, under the guidance of forest department experts and GIC volunteers.

"This is not just about planting bamboo--it's about planting hope and restoring dignity," said Joginpally Santosh Kumar on Friday. "The artistry of the Kolam tribes deserves revival. By ensuring a sustainable bamboo supply, we can create jobs, enhance incomes, and promote self-reliance. A community event will soon be organized to complete the plantation and introduce training programs in advanced bamboo craftsmanship."

Aligned with the objectives of the National Bamboo Mission, the project promotes bamboo as a sustainable, fast-growing resource that supports carbon sequestration, soil restoration, and rural livelihood generation. Once mature, the plantation is expected to yield thousands of bamboo culms annually, providing a reliable and renewable resource base for tribal artisans.

Future project phases will focus on value addition and market linkage, empowering artisans to sell bamboo products directly through fair trade markets and eliminating exploitative intermediaries.

Now in its eighth edition, the Green India Challenge has successfully planted over 20 crore saplings across India since its inception in 2018, inspiring millions to take part in the nation's green movement. The Adilabad bamboo initiative represents a milestone in GIC's journey--merging environmental stewardship with tribal empowerment.

Local community members have hailed the project as transformative. Atram Jangu, a Kolam artisan, shared, "Bamboo is our lifeline. With this plantation nearby, our children no longer need to wander in forests for resources. They can learn our craft, earn with dignity, and build better lives."

As the plantation nears completion, Green India Challenge invites volunteers, NGOs, and nature enthusiasts to join hands in the upcoming community event, advancing the vision of a greener, self-reliant, and inclusive Telangana.

The GIC challenge is founded by Joginpally Santosh Kumar in an effort to promote afforestation, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable living. Through innovative campaigns and record-setting plantation drives, GIC has mobilised millions of citizens to contribute toward protecting India's green heritage. (ANI)

