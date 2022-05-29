Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Based on a specific input about the presence of militants in the Gundipora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces personnel drawing retaliation.

The exchange of fire was going on, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.

