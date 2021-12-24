Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Mumanhal locality of Arwani area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

