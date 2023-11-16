Srinagar, November 16: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here. The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said. Uri Encounter: Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir Recover Arms and Ammunitions Cache After Neutralising Two Terrorists (Watch Video)

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

#WATCH | Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VI1ml6R3mk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

The search operation turned into a gunbattle as the ultras opened fire towards the security personnel, they added. No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

