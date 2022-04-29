New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): An encounter broke out between police and some miscreants at Chittranjan Park in South East area of the national capital on Friday morning.

As per the initial information, one miscreant was injured in the encounter and has been shifted to the hospital immediately.

Also Read | Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Smartphones To Be Launched in India on May 4, 2022.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)