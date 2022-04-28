Vivo India is set to launch two new smartphones under its T1 series in India on May 4, 2022. The Chinese phone brand made this announcement through its Twitter account. In fact, a microsite is already live on Flipkart, suggesting that at least one of the phones will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The upcoming phones will join Vivo T1 5G handset that was launched in India a few months ago. The brand will announce prices for the handsets at 12 pm IST. Vivo X80 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

The company is yet to reveal specifications of the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W handsets. Additional details about the phones are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

It's worth noting that the Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W handsets seems identical to iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and iQoo Z6 4G that went official in the country earlier this week. We expect these devices to be similar to the iQoo devices with different specs, user interface and colours.

Step into a world that’s bigger, better and faster with the new vivo T1 Pro and vivo T1 44W. Launching on 4th May, 12PM. It’s time to level up your Turbo World experience. Know more: https://t.co/nY8G6EU9li#vivoSeriesT#vivoT1Pro#vivoT1 44W#GetSetTurbo#TurboPerformance pic.twitter.com/zmfaDlavvl — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 27, 2022

Do note, Vivo T1 5G and iQoo Z6 5G are identical smartphones. Despite that these phones were launched in India and will compete against each other in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).