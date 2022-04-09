Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): An encounter started in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed police on Saturday.

Police and security forces are on the job to tackle the situation on the spot. The internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures.

"#Encounter has started at Sirhama area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

