Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday evening.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Restrictions End in Madhya Pradesh, Business, Cinemas To Function at 100% Capacity.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces party.

The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Also Read | NIACL AO Mains 2021 Admit Card Released At newindia.co.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)