Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in Panipora forest of the Zaloora area in Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

Also Read | The Successful Test Was Part of Routine User Training Launches Carried out Under the Aegis … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of fire is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: After Rajasthan Congress, BJP Shifts Its MLAs to a Private Hotel Till June 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)