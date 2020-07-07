Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): An encounter started at Goosu area of Pulwama on the early morning of Tuesday, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Also Read | Kerala Health Workers Wearing PPE Kits Chase Man Who Violated Home Quarantine in Pathanamthitta, Nab Him; Video Goes Viral.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)