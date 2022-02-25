Srinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of terrorists in Amshipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

Also Read | Indian Students in Ukraine City Hide in Basement After Russian Invasion, Seek Evacuation.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces who retaliated, he said.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details were awaited, the official said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Light Rain Predicted in Delhi; Fresh Western Disturbance Likely to Influence Northwest India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)