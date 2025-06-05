Sambhal (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) An anti-encroachment drive was carried out near a Muslim burial ground on Moradabad Road in Chandausi area here, officials said on Thursday.

The operation on Wednesday night was led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinay Kumar Mishra, and bulldozers were used to remove the encroachments from the ground located next to a railway crossing.

Responding to media questions regarding the action, Mishra said the drive was a continuation of an anti-encroachment campaign launched around six months ago.

"At that time, it was found that the boundary wall of the cemetery extended 10 metres beyond the designated limit. It was removed voluntarily after mutual agreement," Mishra said.

"It was also agreed back then that any other encroachment would be removed voluntarily, as the construction of a road was pending. So, the remaining obstructions are now being cleared," he added.

Mishra said that since the burial ground is near a railway crossing, it is difficult to conduct such an operation during the day due to heavy traffic.

"That is why the work was done at night," Mishra added.

Asked how much encroachment was removed, the SDM said one side of the burial ground had about 10 metres of extra boundary wall and the other had about 7 metres.

"These had already been removed earlier. Some graves were there in the encroached portion, and those have now been levelled to clear the obstruction," he said.

