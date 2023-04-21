New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A climate clock alarming people about the time left for the average global temperature rise to hit the 1.5 degrees Celsius-mark will be displayed in the national capital on earth day on Saturday.

The clock will be set up at an event titled – World's Largest Climate Clock Assembly on Display. It is a part of an initiative by think tank Energy Swaraj Foundation (ESF) in collaboration with the government's Atal Innovation Mission to spread awareness on climate change, according to an official statement.

Minister of State (MoS) (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Jitendra Singh will be the chief guest of the event.

"To create awareness about the rising temperature and mitigating climate change issue, we in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, All India Council for Technical Education and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research along with over thousands of other organizations are organizing the this event on the occasion of Mother Earth Day on April 22, 2023," Chetan Solanki, Founder, ESF said.

The temperature of 1.5 Celsius holds a great significance for everyone, as it marks the start of irreversible changes in climate, he said. The world's first climate clock was launched in 2015 to provide a measuring stick against which viewers can track climate change mitigation progress.

"Usage of carbon-based energy is the cause of climate change and switching to solar energy is the solution. Over 3,000 people from 2,000 organizations from diverse fields, including education, corporates, and government organizations, will participate in the event at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium," Solanki added.

A Mumbai-based organisation –ESF– works to impart energy literacy and encourage households to switch to the usage of solar energy.

