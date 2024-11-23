New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A 31-year-old senior mechanical engineer working near the Hairderpur Metro Station was killed and a foreman (supervisor) was injured after a wire rope of a man elevator machine snapped and it came down crashing, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident happened on November 20 when Aditya Prakash, a native of Patna in Bihar, and foreman Mohammad Sahib (45) were in the man elevator machine, which was the size of a small crane, inspecting a metro line connection work at a height of 60-70 feet.

They were working with the KEC company which has been awarded the contract by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, police said.

Police received information that there was an accident and the two affected people have been rushed to a private hospital.

On reaching the hospital, police found that Aditya was declared brought dead, while Sahib is under treatment, a senior official said.

Police registered a case under BNS section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125 (acts that endanger the life or personal safety of others) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at the Mahendra Park Police Station.

No immediate response was received from the DMRC.

