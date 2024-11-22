Bengaluru, November 22: A 33 year-old woman who is an accused in a case died by suicide on Friday in Banashankari area here, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the woman was an accused in a case being investigated by CID. In her purported suicide note, she alleged harassment by the investigating officer. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

She died by hanging. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered in Banashankari police station and investigation has been taken up, he said.

