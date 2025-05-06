Rampur (UP), May 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old groom-to-be died in a road accident just hours before his wedding procession was set to depart in Rampur district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, Yogendra Kumar, a native of Mazhra in Sentakheda village, was returning from a gurdwara on his motorcycle when he was hit by a dumper on the Sarkathal-Dadhiyal road. He died on the spot.

The incident comes days after a bride-to-be died of cardiac arrest a day before her wedding in the Budaun district.

Yogendra's 'baraat' was scheduled to leave Tuesday evening for Budhanpur village in Moradabad district.

Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidya Sagar Mishra said police are searching for the dumper involved in the accident.

Yogendra's brother, Devaraj Singh, said, "In the morning, Yogendra went to the gurdwara to pay his respects, but he never returned. We later received news of his death in an accident."

He said Yogendra was an engineer and worked in a private company, and urged the administration to take swift action to deliver justice.

Three days ago, joy turned to grief when 22-year-old Diksha, who was to be married the next day, died of a cardiac arrest in Nurpur Pinauni village under Islamnagar Police Station. She was going to get married on Monday.

When the bride's family in Moradabad received the news, mourning engulfed the household that had been preparing for the arrival of baraat.

