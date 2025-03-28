New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted relief to Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid by reducing the amount to 50 per cent of what was demanded by the Tihar Jail authorities for his travel to Parliament to attend the ongoing session.

He was granted permission to attend the Parliament session in custody.

Also Read | ‘L2: Empuraan’ Opens to Packed Theatres, Sparks Political Controversy.

It was stated by him that Tihar Jail authorities are charging Rs 1.45 lakh for one-day travel expenses. He was granted permission on March 25.

A division bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani reduced the amount and asked Engineer Rashid to deposit the 50 per cent amount of Rs 8.74 lakh within three days to enable him to visit the Parliament for session in custody.

Also Read | 'First Responder' India Ready To Assist Myanmar in Earthquake Relief Efforts.

The high court has listed the application for further hearing on May 19.

MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid had moved to Delhi High Court for modification of order granting him permission to attend Parliament's session in custody. He sought to waive off the condition of expenses for travel from Tihar Jail to Parliament and back to Jail.

It was submitted that the cost now being sought by the Jail authorities is excessively high, and the applicant is not in a financial position to bear the same.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh moved an application through advocate Vikhyat Oberoi seeking an order modifying the Final Order of March 25, 2025, passed by the High Court and waiving the condition and deleted.

It has been submitted that after the order was uploaded on March 26, 2025, in the afternoon, the Counsel for Engineer Rashid received an email from the concerned Jail authorities on March 26, 2025, at 8:21 pm informing that the Appellant is required to pay approximately Rs 1,45,736 (each day for travel and related arrangements, a total sum of Rs 8,74,416 for six days.

It is also submitted that the applicant is in judicial custody, and he is unable to arrange for such a substantial amount.

It is further submitted that even on prior occasions when the applicant was allowed to take oath at Parliament in terms of order dated July 2, 2024; and also when the applicant was allowed to attend the Parliamentary session in terms of judgment of February 10, 2025, no such similar condition was imposed upon him requiring him to bear the cost of travel or other arrangements.

It is stated in the plea that in both prior instances, the issue of expenses related to travel and other arrangements was not imposed on the applicant.

Furthermore, even in the instant case, the question of expense has likewise not been raised by either the jail authority or the prosecuting agency, it added.

It is submitted that the applicant has been in custody since August 9, 2019, and does not have the means to make such huge and excessive amounts.

It is also submitted that the family of the applicant has, with great difficulty, managed to collect through crowdfunding and pay one day's expenses, i.e. for March 27, 2025.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the Baramulla MP to attend the session from March 26 to April 4, 2024.

"He will be sent in custody from Tihar Jail to Parliament House on each of the dates on which the Lok Sabha is in session between March 26, 2025 and April 04, 2025, during the hours the Lok Sabha is in session on those days. Thereafter he will be taken back to the prison," the High Court said.

The High Court had said that the expense for the aforesaid travel and other arrangements shall be borne by the appellant.

Engineer Rashid had moved a petition seeking permission to attend the Parliament's session. His earlier plea was dismissed by the trial court on March 10.

However, he was earlier allowed to attend the first session for two days in February. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)