Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) An engineering student from Mizoram was allegedly stabbed to death by his college mate, who is also from the northeastern state, near their institute in this district, police said on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as V L Valentine (23), a fourth-year student of a private engineering college in Nagaroor. His collegemate, Lamsang Swala, 23, has been taken into custody in connection with the case, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.45 pm on Saturday near the college.

A group of students had been drinking alcohol together when an argument suddenly broke out. During the altercation, Valentine was stabbed. The injured student was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

He was later transferred to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, but his life could not be saved, the police added.

