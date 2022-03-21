New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Citing non-implementation of penalty against corrupt officers, the Central Vigilance Commission on Monday asked public sector banks and government departments to ensure that guilty do face the punishment, and the compliance report for 2020 and 2021 should be forwarded to the CVC latest by June 30.

After completion of departmental proceedings, final orders are issued against the Charged Officer (CO) by the competent authority, imposing an appropriate penalty on him, if the charges against the CO are found to be proved, it said.

The Commission and the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) are also informed about issuance of final orders, the CVC said in an order.

“However, it has come to the notice of the Commission that there have been instances where even after issuance of the final orders imposing the penalty, the orders are not implemented in reality, thus making the whole process of disciplinary proceeding infructuous,” it said.

The Commission has, therefore, decided that in order to ensure end to end action, the Chief Vigilance Officers of the organisations concerned should confirm about implementation of the final penalty orders issued in respect of each Charged Officer, who were found guilty, against whom advice for departmental action was tendered by the Commission, the probity watchdog said.

A compliance report in this regard, for the calendar years 2020 and 2021, should be forwarded to the Commission latest by June 30, 2022, said the order issued to the secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks and insurance companies among others.

In continuation, the Chief Vigilance Officers of respective organisations should also submit an annual compliance report about implementation of final penalty orders in respect of each such charged officer, latest by 30th June of every year, for the previous calendar year, it added.

