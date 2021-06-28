New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani on Monday exhorted all protection officers to ensure that victims of domestic violence have access to all their legal rights.

She was speaking via videoconferencing at the launch of a training programme for protection officers to handle domestic violence cases and address the specific needs of victims.

The training programme, which has been launched by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, will also focus on the roles of different stakeholders under the Domestic Violence Act including police, legal aid services, health system, service providers, shelter services and one-stop centres etc.

Irani said protection officers bridge the gap between administration and justice for aggrieved women.

It should be their priority to make it possible for the victims to access all the legal rights available to them, she said.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, who also virtually attended the programme, said protection officers act as facilitators between an aggrieved woman and a court.

Besides, she said, protection officers aid an aggrieved woman in filing complaints and application before the magistrate to obtain the necessary relief. They also help victims in obtaining medical and legal aid, counselling, safe shelter and other necessary assistance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)