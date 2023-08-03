Visakhapatnam, Aug 3 (PTI) An Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation has directed all the 26 district Collectors/district election officers in Andhra Pradesh to ensure inclusive and error-free electoral rolls by the end of Special Summary Revision 2024 process.

The delegation, led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma issued these guidelines at the end of a two-day meeting here.

The panel asked the officials to conduct special drives for enrollment of young voters and left out voters, a release said.

They also stressed on the inclusion of all the eligible members from the marginalised sections of the society such as SCs, STs, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), homeless people and others.

Likewise, they reviewed the progress and status of SSR-2024 activities and the initiated steps.

Further, they deliberated on human resources availability, training, electronic voting machines (EVMs) availability, proper statutory processes and documentation, polling station rationalisation, assured minimum facilities, complaint management and others.

The ECI delegation included Senior Deputy Election Commissioners Nitish Kumar Vyas and Hirdesh Kumar and Deputy Election Commissioner N N Butolia among others.

