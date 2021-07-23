New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has directed departments of the Delhi government to ensure that all presentations made before Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in review meetings have clarity on targets, progress made and timelines.

"During the course of review meetings, it has been observed by Lt. Governor that the presentations made by some departments lack clarity and flow as regards targets to be achieved, progress made and timelines for completing the balance work. This lack of clarity eludes effective monitoring and review," he was quoted as saying in an official order.

The chief secretary said the presentation should necessarily include the overall nature and scope of the work, progress achieved so far and clear well defined timelines for completion of the balance work .

"Accordingly, all the administrative secretaries of the departments are advised that while making presentations before the Lt. Governor during review meetings, the presentation should necessarily include the overall nature and scope of the work, progress achieved so far and clear well defined timelines for completion of the balance work, including scheduled date for completion of each sub-activity," Dev added.

