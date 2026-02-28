Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Madurai on March 1 to participate in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign public meeting, with preparations currently underway in full swing across the city.

The public meeting is set to take place at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road, where preparations, including stage construction and other arrangements, are being carried out by the officials and party workers. Authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, which is expected to witness a large gathering of NDA supporters and the public.

During his visit, Prime Minister will also inaugrate key central government infrastructure projects related to national highways and railways. These projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity and boosting economic development in Tamil Nadu and surrounding regions.

In addition to attending the public meeting, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to offer prayers at the Thiruparankundram temple, one of the prominent religious sites in Madurai.

Security has been tightened across Madurai in view of the Prime Minister's visit, with personnel deployed at key locations including the public meeting venue, temple premises and major roadways. The visit comes as the NDA intensifies its campaign activities ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with senior leaders engaging with voters and addressing public meetings across the state.Earlier, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan had expressed confidence in the NDA's electoral prospects, stating that the alliance is certain about its success in the Assembly polls.The Prime Minister's visit is expected to energise party cadres and strengthen the NDA's campaign momentum in the region. (ANI)

