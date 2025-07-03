Dehradun, Jul 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar and asked officials to ensure that incidents of "spit jihad" do not recur during the pilgrimage.

"Efforts are on to ensure that the Kanwariyas coming to Haridwar return with a good experience. Incidents of 'spit jihad' have happened during the Kanwar Yatra earlier. I have asked officials to ensure they are not repeated," Dhami told reporters after reviewing the preparations with senior officials.

"Spit Jihad" is a term coined by the BJP to refer to a viral video that surfaced a few years ago in which the cook of a dhaba was seen spitting into the dough while making rotis.

Another video had surfaced showing a fruit vendor spitting on the apples and wiping them clean before selling them.

The fortnight long Kanwar Yatra begins next week during which Shiva devotees from various states come to Haridwar to collect Ganga waters.

Replying to a question, Dhami said the recent order to dhaba, restaurant, hotel and roadside eatery owners on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their food licences prominently at their business establishments is meant to ensure that impure food is not served to devotees.

The chief minister said he extends a warm welcome to all Kanwariyas coming to Haridwar and prays to lord Shiva to fulfil all their wishes.

However, he also appealed to them to follow the rules of the yatra.

"They shouldn't cause sound pollution by playing loud DJs. They should also keep the Kanwar size within prescribed limits," Dhami said.

